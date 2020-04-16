Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 15: FAQs about Coronavirus and Carwashing

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association.

Wulf answered some frequently asked questions about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on carwash operations and offered some insight into both the resources available to operators and how the industry could change post COVID-19. 

For more information about his association, visit www.carwash.org.  

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

