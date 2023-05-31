 Wash Talk Ep. 156: True or False with Harry Caruso

Wash Talk Ep. 156: True or False with Harry Caruso

Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory is on the hot seat answering questions on the carwashing marketplace.

By PCD Staff

Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory, joins Susan Givens, group publisher of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, in the Babcox Media studio.

On today’s episode, we’re putting Harry on the hot seat with some true or false questions on the carwashing marketplace. 

For more information, please visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

