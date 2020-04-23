Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 16: The Art and Science of Carwash Menus

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “The art and science of carwash menus” by Michael Rose, a freelance contributor, that was featured in our September 2019 issue. The article discusses menu presentation tips to upsell packages and promote monthly programs.

In this article, Rose spoke with industry experts:

  • Sean McBride, director of key accounts with Cleaning Systems Inc.
  • Bobby Jones, general manager with TSS Inc.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

