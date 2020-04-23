Wash Talk Ep. 16: The Art and Science of Carwash Menus

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “The art and science of carwash menus” by Michael Rose, a freelance contributor, that was featured in our September 2019 issue. The article discusses menu presentation tips to upsell packages and promote monthly programs.

Click Here to Read More

In this article, Rose spoke with industry experts:

Sean McBride, director of key accounts with Cleaning Systems Inc.

Bobby Jones, general manager with TSS Inc.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.