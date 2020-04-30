Wash Talk Ep. 17: Success Tips from United Auto Wash

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Ron Carlson and Phil Marquart, co-owners of United Auto Wash and founders of Dencar Technology, about what has led United Auto Wash to become successful, particularly concerning their in-bay automatic model that is producing tunnel-like numbers.

Click Here to Read More

Kusek last spoke with United Auto Wash’s operator, Don DeSario, in the December 2019 issue, and you can read that profile here.

United Auto Wash is based in the Akron, Ohio, area with four locations.

For more information about their companies, visit www.unitedautowash.com and www.dencartechnology.com.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.