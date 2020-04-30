Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 17: Success Tips from United Auto Wash

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Ron Carlson and Phil Marquart, co-owners of United Auto Wash and founders of Dencar Technology, about what has led United Auto Wash to become successful, particularly concerning their in-bay automatic model that is producing tunnel-like numbers.

Kusek last spoke with United Auto Wash’s operator, Don DeSario, in the December 2019 issue, and you can read that profile here.

United Auto Wash is based in the Akron, Ohio, area with four locations.

For more information about their companies, visit www.unitedautowash.com and www.dencartechnology.com.  

