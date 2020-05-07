Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 18: Arch Design

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article, “Arch design” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, that was featured in our December 2019 issue. The article discusses how to optimize arches’ usefulness in terms of both form and function.

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

  • Bob Flavin, marketing manager, and Daniel VanDyke, content manager, of Tommy Car Wash Systems
  • Jim Utterback, director of marketing for Motor City Wash Works.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

