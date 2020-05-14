Wash Talk Ep. 19: Leadership Series — How to Encourage Creative Thinking

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, begins a special Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.
Today’s topic: How to encourage creative thinking within your organization.
Guests’ answers ranged from providing avenues for employee growth to removing fear from the work environment.
The following guests gave their opinions on the topic:
- Derrick Merchant, CEO for 7B Building & Development, and Trey Merchant, CEO of Champion Xpress Car Wash and Dale Shine Car Wash
- Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer for Whitewater Express Car Wash
- Jason Hayes, carwash coach, trainer and CEO of Leadership Industries, and Jeremiah Hruby, sales manager for Petit Auto Wash
- Tom Hoffman Jr., CEO for Hoffman Carwash and Jiffy Lube as well as innovateIT Car Wash Equipment
- Ron Carlson and Phil Marquart, co-owners of United Auto Wash
Be sure to like and comment on this episode!
Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.