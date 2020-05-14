Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 19: Leadership Series — How to Encourage Creative Thinking

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, begins a special Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.

Today’s topic: How to encourage creative thinking within your organization.

Guests’ answers ranged from providing avenues for employee growth to removing fear from the work environment.

The following guests gave their opinions on the topic:

Listen here or subscribe to "Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast" on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

