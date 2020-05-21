Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 20: Coronavirus’ Impacts on Carwashing

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article, “Coronavirus’ impacts on carwashing” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo that was featured in our May 2020 issue. The article discusses the difficult decisions operators had to make during the pandemic.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry experts:

  • Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association
  • John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts
  • Christopher C. McKenna, CEO of McKenna Assets LLC
  • Justin Alford, co-owner of Benny’s Car Wash.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

