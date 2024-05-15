Wash Talk Ep. 202: From hotels to carwashes: A journey of innovation and giving back

In this episode of Wash Talk, Viran and Dylan Nana from FlowStat share their journey from managing hotels to innovating in the carwash industry.

Flow Stat was born from the need to address unpredictable and often exorbitant water bills. Viran and Dylan combined their expertise to develop a system that monitors water usage in real-time, helping carwash operators detect leaks and irregular usage. This innovation aims to save water and reduce costs, offering instant notifications and detailed metrics.

They also highlight their impactful community projects in Zambia, where they build classrooms and provide clean water to schools.

Visit www.flowstat.com for more information.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, Deezer, iHeart Radio and Spreaker.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.