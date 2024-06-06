 Wash Talk Ep. 204: Risks of greenwashing with David Goodman

Wash Talk

Wash Talk Ep. 204: Risks of greenwashing with David Goodman

David Goodman discusses how carwashes can achieve sustainability certifications, market them responsibly and avoid the detrimental impacts of greenwashing.

By PCD Staff
Published:
David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo interviews David Goodman, CEO and president of Edenark Group. Goodman discusses greenwashing and its negative effects in the carwashing industry. He shares his background in sustainability, explains what greenwashing is, and discusses its prevalence and risks. He emphasizes the growing importance of genuine sustainability to consumers, even when balanced against convenience and price.

The conversation also explores how carwashes can achieve sustainability certifications and the best ways to market these credentials responsibly. Goodman concludes by highlighting the detrimental impacts of greenwashing and the significant benefits of authentic sustainable practices.

For more information, visit Edenark.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Castbox, Deezer, iHeart Radio and Spreaker.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

