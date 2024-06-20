 Wash Talk Ep. 205: Advanced Camera Technology in Carwashes with Curtis Ray

Wash Talk

Tune in as Curtis Ray discusses the importance of high-quality cameras and AI technology in carwash operations.

By Brian Ankney
In a recent video interview, hosted by Brian Ankney for Professional Carwashing and Detailing’s Wash Talk, the discussion with Curtis Ray from Acquire Video centered around the importance of high-quality camera technology in carwashes. Curtis explained that due to the harsh environment of carwashes, high-end cameras are essential to withstand the conditions and provide clear footage.

They also discussed the strategic placement of cameras at both the entrance and exit of carwashes, with Curtis pointing out that documenting the condition of cars before and after the wash is crucial in resolving customer disputes about scratches and damages. Additionally, having cameras in other areas, such as pay stations and vacuum areas, can not only enhance security but also help monitor transactions and employee performance.

The interview concluded with an exploration of the role of AI in enhancing camera and security systems within carwashes.

For more information, visit AcquireVideo.net.

