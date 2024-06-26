Wash Talk Ep. 206: The carwash and crawfish update with Justin Alford

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes back Justin Alford, co-owner of Benny’s Car Wash and past president of International Carwash Association (ICA). In this episode, we’re catching up with Alford to discuss the state of the carwash industry and updates to Benny’s Car Wash. Alford shares his experience as president of ICA and his thoughts on the May 2024 show, highlighting key takeaways.

We explore what’s new at Benny’s Car Wash and the challenges of staying current in an evolving market. Alford also updates us on the resolution of supply chain issues from 2022 and even updates the current state of crawfish season in Louisiana. He identifies the biggest opportunities for operators today and discusses private equity’s impact on the market. Finally, we look ahead to the future of Benny’s and what a leading operator might look like in the future.

