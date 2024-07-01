Wash Talk Ep. 207: Mothers® Automated Solutions™ enters automated sector with Bryce Miller

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo interviews Bryce Miller from Mothers Automated Solutions. Miller discusses the company’s strategic move into the automated and self-serve carwash market after 50 years in the car care industry.

He provides insights into the research and development process that set the company’s offerings apart, including its focus on nonionic solutions and their benefits. Miller shares early results and cost savings observed since entering the sector and outlines the company’s vision to be a leader in the automated car care industry. Miller also informs listeners on where operators can find and order the company’s new professional chemical solutions for automated carwashes.

