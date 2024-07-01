 Wash Talk Ep. 207: Mothers® Automated Solutions™ enters automated sector with Bryce Miller

Wash Talk

Wash Talk Ep. 207: Mothers® Automated Solutions™ enters automated sector with Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller discusses the company's strategic move into the carwash market after 50 years in the car care industry.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo interviews Bryce Miller from Mothers Automated Solutions. Miller discusses the company’s strategic move into the automated and self-serve carwash market after 50 years in the car care industry.

He provides insights into the research and development process that set the company’s offerings apart, including its focus on nonionic solutions and their benefits. Miller shares early results and cost savings observed since entering the sector and outlines the company’s vision to be a leader in the automated car care industry. Miller also informs listeners on where operators can find and order the company’s new professional chemical solutions for automated carwashes.

For more information, visit https://mothersautomatedsolutions.com/.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Castbox, Deezer, iHeart Radio and Spreaker.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

