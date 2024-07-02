Wash Talk Ep. 208: Marketing on a budget with Greg Kerr

Welcome to Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast. On this episode of Wash Talk, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Greg Kerr, owner of Alchemy Merch. In this episode, we delve into strategies for carwash operators to enhance their marketing efforts while managing budget constraints. Kerr shares his entrepreneurial journey and insights into overcoming common marketing challenges faced by new businesses.

We explore effective social media tactics, alternative marketing methods for small businesses with limited resources and ways to ensure digital marketing campaigns reach the right audience amid evolving internet privacy laws. Additionally, Kerr highlights the role of custom merchandise in cost-effective marketing and discusses the current use and limitations of AI in marketing.

For more information, visit AlchemyMerch.com.

