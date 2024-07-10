 Wash Talk Ep. 209: Salespath™ by Rinsed with Kyle Doyle

Wash Talk Ep. 209: Salespath™ by Rinsed with Kyle Doyle

Doyle shares insights from his research on attendant and customer behaviors during the membership sales process, noting effective tactics and the power of gamification in driving engagement.
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Kyle Doyle of Rinsed

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Kyle Doyle, founder of Salespath™ (formerly Ignite Wash), to discuss the company’s journey and future. The conversation highlights Salespath’s new partnership with Rinsed after the recent acquisition.

Doyle explains how Rinsed will help the offering achieve the next level of growth. He shares insights from his research on attendant and customer behaviors during the membership sales process, noting effective tactics and the power of gamification in driving engagement. Doyle also discusses upcoming industry trends and provides details on how to sign up for the Salespath service.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Castbox, Deezer, iHeart Radio and Spreaker.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

Wash Talk Ep. 206: The carwash and crawfish update with Justin Alford
EV Bizz

Tips for lifting HEVs and BEVs

If you can’t lift a vehicle without damage, you will not be able to unlock this service opportunity in this growing segment.

By PCD Staff
Most HEV and EV vehicle repairs are not those done to battery packs or electric motors. Instead, the most significant repair opportunities are tires, brakes, and suspension. And if you can't lift a vehicle without damage, you will not be able to unlock this service opportunity in this growing segment. The stakes are higher for EVs and hybrids because if a lift arm or adapter is not correctly placed, it could damage an expensive battery pack mounted under the vehicle. Some of these battery packs can cost five figures to replace. Also, there is a fire hazard. If a battery pack is impacted or punctured, never guess where or how to pick up a vehicle. A vehicle's owner's manual or service manual often will provide guidance on where to find and how to access the appropriate jacking and lifting points. Some EVs and HVS have specific lift points stamped into the unibody.

