Wash Talk Ep. 209: Salespath™ by Rinsed with Kyle Doyle

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Kyle Doyle, founder of Salespath™ (formerly Ignite Wash), to discuss the company’s journey and future. The conversation highlights Salespath’s new partnership with Rinsed after the recent acquisition.

Doyle explains how Rinsed will help the offering achieve the next level of growth. He shares insights from his research on attendant and customer behaviors during the membership sales process, noting effective tactics and the power of gamification in driving engagement. Doyle also discusses upcoming industry trends and provides details on how to sign up for the Salespath service.

