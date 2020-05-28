Wash Talk Ep. 21: Meet the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Vaughn Mead, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash and PC&D’s 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher, about his operating and managing methods.

Click Here to Read More

Kusek last spoke with Mead in the March 2020 issue, and you can read that profile here.

Breeze Thru is a company based in Fort Collins, Colorado, with 11 locations across Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming.

For more information about his company, visit www.breezethrucarwash.com.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.