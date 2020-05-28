Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 21: Meet the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Vaughn Mead, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash and PC&D’s 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher, about his operating and managing methods.

Kusek last spoke with Mead in the March 2020 issue, and you can read that profile here.

Breeze Thru is a company based in Fort Collins, Colorado, with 11 locations across Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming.

For more information about his company, visit www.breezethrucarwash.com.

