Wash Talk Ep. 22: This Land is Your Land

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “This land is your land” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo that was featured in our January 2019 issue. The article discusses how you should look at the site selection process as the competitive climate changes.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry experts:

  • Robert Andre, vice president of customer success for Sonny’s Enterprises
  • Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash
  • Roger A. Pencek, president and broker for Car Wash Brokers Inc.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

