Wash Talk Ep. 23: The “New Normal”: Operating in the COVID-19 Era

 

Sponsored by Cleaning Systems Inc. – Lustra

This episode of Wash Talk is sponsored by Cleaning Systems, Inc ­– Lustra®. CSI-Lustra is a customer-driven provider of value-added solutions through chemistry and application systems to those in need of vehicle cleaning and protection services. Find out more at www.cleaningsystemsinc.com.

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Doug Marquis, vice president of business development at CSI-Lustra®.

They discussed the measures carwashes have taken and should take during the COVID-19 era as well as a new product offering from CSI-Lustra. 

For more information about his company, visit www.cleaningsystemsinc.com.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

