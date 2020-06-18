Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 24: Keeping a Watchful Eye

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Keeping a watchful eye” by Kristen Corbisiero, a freelance contributor and former managing editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, that was featured in our July 2018 issue. The article discusses the top five benefits of having a surveillance system in place at a carwash.

In this article, Corbisiero spoke with industry expert:

  • Curtis Ray, vice president of Acquire Video Security.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

