Wash Talk Ep. 25: How to Make a Self-Serve Carwash Stand Out

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Dave Edwards, owner of both The CAR WASH On Hamlin Hwy. & Dog Wash Too and The CAR WASH on Rt. 6. and treasurer for the Car Wash Association of Pennsylvania, about how he’s made his carwashes successful and how other self-serve operators can set their washes apart from the competition.

Edwards’ carwashes are based in Northeast Pennsylvania.

For more information about his companies, visit www.facebook.com/carwashhamlinhwy and www.facebook.com/carwashrt6.

