Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 25: How to Make a Self-Serve Carwash Stand Out

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Dave Edwards, owner of both The CAR WASH On Hamlin Hwy. & Dog Wash Too and The CAR WASH on Rt. 6. and treasurer for the Car Wash Association of Pennsylvania, about how he’s made his carwashes successful and how other self-serve operators can set their washes apart from the competition.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Edwards’ carwashes are based in Northeast Pennsylvania.

For more information about his companies, visit www.facebook.com/carwashhamlinhwy and www.facebook.com/carwashrt6.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Wash Talk Ep. 20: Coronavirus’ Impacts on Carwashing

Wash Talk Ep. 19: Leadership Series — How to Encourage Creative Thinking

Wash Talk Ep. 18: Arch Design

Wash Talk Ep. 17: Success Tips from United Auto Wash

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 25: How to Make a Self-Serve Carwash Stand Out

on

Wash Talk Ep. 24: Keeping a Watchful Eye

on

Wash Talk Ep. 23: The “New Normal”: Operating in the COVID-19 Era

on

Wash Talk Ep. 22: This Land is Your Land
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: SECWA cancels the 2020 American Car Wash Expo

Carwash News: Connecticut specialty insurance broker discusses carwash insurance coverage

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 25: How to Make a Self-Serve Carwash Stand Out

Equipment: Proper and effective site surveillance

Conveyors and Tunnels: Profile: Royal Car Wash

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing

Detailing

5 steps to grow your detailing business

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect