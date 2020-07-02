Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 26: Carwash Equipment 101: Part One

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Carwash equipment 101: part one” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek that was featured in our July 2017 issue. This article is the first part of a two-part series covering the basics of carwash equipment. This week, we’ll be looking at equipment that applies to all types of carwashes.

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry expert:

  • Archie Johnson, president of The Dryer Pros
  • Cheryl Dobie (now Ehmen), owner of Aerodry Systems LLC
  • David Dugoff, owner of College Park Car Wash
  • Wes Taggart, CEO and principal Of AutoVac.

Part two of this podcast will air on July 16, 2020.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

