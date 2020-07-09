Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 27: Success Tips from Tommy Terrific’s Car Wash

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Lanese Barnett, vice president of T.G. Miller & Co., the parent company of Tommy Terrific’s Car Wash, about what has led Tommy Terrific’s to become a success.

Tommy Terrific’s Car Wash is based in Dallas, with three locations across the Dallas metropolitan area.

For more information about her companies, visit www.tommyterrificscarwash.com.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

