Wash Talk Ep. 28: Carwash Equipment 101: Part Two

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Carwash equipment 101: part two” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek that was featured in our August 2017 issue. This article is the second part of a two-part series covering the basics of carwash equipment. This week, we’ll be looking at equipment specific to conveyor, in-bay automatic and self-serve carwashes.

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

  • Mark Jones, engineering manager of PECO Car Wash Systems
  • Jim Utterback, director of marketing for Motor City Wash Works and
  • David DuGoff, owner of College Park Car Wash.

You can listen to part one of this podcast here and read the transcript of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

