Wash Talk Ep. 29: Managing the Impacts of the $15 Minimum Wage

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Greg Paul, president and co-owner of Valencia Car Wash and Canyon Car Wash and general manager of Fashion Square Car Wash, who discusses ways to offset the cost of minimum wage increases.

Paul’s carwashes are based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

For more information about his companies, visit www.valenciacarwash.com, www.canyoncarwash.com and www.fashioncarwash.com.

