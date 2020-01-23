Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 3: The threat of oversaturation

 

on

Meagan Kusek is the senior editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, our host, Meagan Kusek, spoke with Chris McKenna of McKenna Assets LLC, Car Wash Consulting Division.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

McKenna discusses the threat of oversaturation in the carwash market, particularly in areas of the western U.S., and how it poses dangers to washes’ bottom lines.

For more information about his company, visit www.carwash-consultant.com.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 3: The threat of oversaturation

on

Wash Talk Ep. 2: The state of the carwash industry

on

Wash Talk Ep. 1: Previewing the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO

on

Podcast: Investing in a tunnel carwash
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Demand for carwash space at UNITI expo grows

Industry Events: Notable speakers and honorees at SCWA 2020

Industry Events: Q&A: A look at the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Industry Events: Schedule of Events for SCWA 2020

Industry Events: SCWA 2020 List of Exhibitors and Floor Plan

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Wash Talk Ep. 1: Previewing the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Wash Talk Ep. 2: The state of the carwash industry
podcast, microphone, keyboard podcast, microphone, keyboard

Podcasts

Podcast: Investing in a tunnel carwash
microphone, headphones, studio, podcast, radio microphone, headphones, studio, podcast, radio

Podcasts

Podcast: Opening a carwash
Connect