Wash Talk Ep. 3: The threat of oversaturation

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, our host, Meagan Kusek, spoke with Chris McKenna of McKenna Assets LLC, Car Wash Consulting Division.

Click Here to Read More

McKenna discusses the threat of oversaturation in the carwash market, particularly in areas of the western U.S., and how it poses dangers to washes’ bottom lines.

For more information about his company, visit www.carwash-consultant.com.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.