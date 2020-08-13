Wash Talk Ep. 32: Carwash Chemicals 101

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article, “Carwash chemicals 101” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek that was featured in our 2018 Chemical Guide. This article takes a look at all the standard chemicals used in the carwash industry.

Click Here to Read More

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

Dan Kramer, technical director for Stone Soap Co.

Will Jackson, co-owner of KC Chemicals

Stuart Hulsey, technical services manager at Zep Vehicle Care.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.