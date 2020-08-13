Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 32: Carwash Chemicals 101

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article, “Carwash chemicals 101” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek that was featured in our 2018 Chemical Guide. This article takes a look at all the standard chemicals used in the carwash industry.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

  • Dan Kramer, technical director for Stone Soap Co.
  • Will Jackson, co-owner of KC Chemicals
  • Stuart Hulsey, technical services manager at Zep Vehicle Care.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 27: Success Tips from Tommy Terrific’s Car Wash

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 26: Carwash Equipment 101: Part One

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 25: How to Make a Self-Serve Carwash Stand Out

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 24: Keeping a Watchful Eye

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 32: Carwash Chemicals 101

on

Wash Talk Ep. 31: How to Create a Successful Brand

on

Wash Talk Ep. 30: The Maze of Zoning and Permit Issues

on

Wash Talk Ep. 29: Managing the Impacts of the $15 Minimum Wage
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Driven Brands acquires ICWG

Carwash News: Custom inflatable rhino stolen from carwash

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 32: Carwash Chemicals 101

Starting a Carwash: Financing distressed carwash acquisitions

Detailing: The evolution of express detailing

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect