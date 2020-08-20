Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 33: Water Recycling Systems and their Maintenance

 

on

Sponsored by Aqua Bio Technologies

This episode of Wash Talk is sponsored by Aqua Bio Technologies. Aqua Bio Technologies is a leading manufacturer of biologic water restoration, water reclaim, restored spot free, rain harvest and odor control systems, none of which use ozone, UV or chemicals of any kind to control odor — only nature. Find out more at www.aquabio.co.

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies.

They discussed the different types of water recycling systems available to the industry, what the differences between them are and some best practices for maintaining them. 

For more information about his company, visit www.aquabio.co.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

