Wash Talk Ep. 34: Carwashers’ Concerns

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of several letters to the editor that were featured in the June 2019, September 2019, November 2019 and June 2020 issues of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. These letters cover such varied operator concerns as the minimum wage, tunnel throughput, signage height and electrical fire prevention.

These letters come from the following carwash owners:

  • Greg Paul of Valencia, Canyon and Fashion Square Car Washes in Los Angeles County, California
  • Timothy Temple of Splash Car Wash in Washington D.C.
  • Lee Morgan of Roberson Car Wash in Salem, Oregon.

