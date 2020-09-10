Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 36: Showing off with LEDs

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Showing off with LEDs,” by Sam Albertson, a freelance contributor, that was featured in the February 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article looks at the benefits installing LEDs can bring to a carwash as well as some of the newest options available.

In this article, Albertson spoke with industry experts:

  • Bobby Jones, general manager with TSS Inc.
  • Erin Noonan, director of marketing with G&G Industrial Lighting
  •  Kirby Corkill with Jarvis Lighting.

You can read a transcript of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

