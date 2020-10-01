Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 39: Hiring and Employee Retention Practices

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Brian Krusz, chief people officer and managing partner of Sgt. Clean’s Car Wash, about some of his wash’s practices in terms of hiring, training and employee retention.

Krusz explains what makes Sgt. Clean’s Car Wash’s hiring tactics and training regimen unique to provide some perspective.

For more information about Krusz’s company, visit www.sgtclean.com.    

