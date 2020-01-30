Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 4: Private equity in the carwash market

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Private equity in the carwash market” by Meagan Kusek that was featured in our October 2019 issue. The article discusses where private equity is, how it affects the market and tips for selling your carwash.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

  • Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory
  • Jeff Pavone, principal and partner at Commercial Plus LLC and CP Capital Advisory Services
  • Greg Snow, marketing manager for Washify.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 4: Private equity in the carwash market

on

Wash Talk Ep. 3: The threat of oversaturation

on

Wash Talk Ep. 2: The state of the carwash industry

on

Wash Talk Ep. 1: Previewing the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Recognize young carwashing and detailing talent

Marketing and Advertising: Community-minded

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 4: Private equity in the carwash market

Carwash News: Rain Forest Wash & Lube’s Robert Potetz wins $10,000 Tech U™ Training & Rewards competition

Marketing and Advertising: The right start to loyalty programs

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Wash Talk Ep. 1: Previewing the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Wash Talk Ep. 2: The state of the carwash industry

Wash Talk Ep. 3: The threat of oversaturation
podcast, microphone, keyboard podcast, microphone, keyboard

Podcasts

Podcast: Investing in a tunnel carwash
Connect