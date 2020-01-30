Wash Talk Ep. 4: Private equity in the carwash market

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Private equity in the carwash market” by Meagan Kusek that was featured in our October 2019 issue. The article discusses where private equity is, how it affects the market and tips for selling your carwash.

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory

Jeff Pavone, principal and partner at Commercial Plus LLC and CP Capital Advisory Services

Greg Snow, marketing manager for Washify.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to "Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast" on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.