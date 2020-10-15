Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 41: Customer Service and Outreach Practices for Self-serves

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Ben DuGoff, operator for College Park Car Wash, about some best practices for customer service and outreach at self-serves.

For instance, DuGoff explains some ways his carwash receives feedback and stays engaged with customers, such as through social media.

For more information about DuGoff’s company, visit www.us1carwash.com.

