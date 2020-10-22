Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 42: Detailing during a Pandemic

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Detailing during a pandemic,” by Prentice St. Claire, which was featured in the August 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses extra steps detailers need to take in their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 37: How to Host a Charity Drive

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 36: Showing off with LEDs

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 35: Leadership Series — The Qualities of a Leader

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 34: Carwashers’ Concerns

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 42: Detailing during a Pandemic

on

Wash Talk Ep. 41: Customer Service and Outreach Practices for Self-serves

on

Wash Talk Ep. 40: Ice, Ice 'Bayby'

on

Wash Talk Ep. 39: Hiring and Employee Retention Practices
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Classifieds: Service technician

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named to the Franchise Times Top 200+®

Video: PC&D Unscripted 11: Update on detailing in 2020

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 42: Detailing during a Pandemic

Carwash News: ICWG acquires In & Out Car Wash in DFW metroplex

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Connect