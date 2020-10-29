Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 43: Previewing the Top 50 List

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results LLC and partner in Washcourse.com, to discuss trends in the 2020 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Carwash Chain List and what these trends mean about the industry’s direction as a whole.

For instance, Gaudreau predicts some major changes to come for the Top 10 in the next couple of years, based on growth trends.

Also, check out Gaudreau’s last appearance on the show in Ep. 5: Standardizing Operations with Online Training.

For more information about Gaudreau’s companies, visit www.brinkresults.com and www.washcourse.com.  

