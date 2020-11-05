Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 44: Causes and Treatments for Micro Scratches

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Causes and treatments for micro scratches,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the February 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses what causes micro scratches and how to treat them.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry expert:

  • Richard Reina, product training director at CARiD.com.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

