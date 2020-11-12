Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 45: Processing in the COVID-19 Era

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Processing in the COVID-19 era,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the September 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses contactless processing and payment technology.

In the article, DiPaolo spoke with industry expert:

  • Jason Sears, director of business development for Innovative Control Systems Inc.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Wash Talk Ep. 45: Processing in the COVID-19 Era

Wash Talk Ep. 44: Causes and Treatments for Micro Scratches

Wash Talk Ep. 43: Previewing the Top 50 List

Wash Talk Ep. 42: Detailing during a Pandemic
