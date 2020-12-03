Wash Talk Ep. 47: Success Tips from Tommy’s Express Car Wash

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Ryan Essenburg, president, co-founder and chief innovations officer of Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Tommy Car Wash Systems, to discuss what has led Tommy’s Express to become a success.

Click Here to Read More

For instance, Essenburg explains the reason the chain adopted the franchise model as well as some of the site design and equipment considerations that go into a Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

For more information about Essenburg’s company, visit www.tommys-express.com.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.