Wash Talk Ep. 47: Success Tips from Tommy’s Express Car Wash

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Ryan Essenburg, president, co-founder and chief innovations officer of Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Tommy Car Wash Systems, to discuss what has led Tommy’s Express to become a success.
For instance, Essenburg explains the reason the chain adopted the franchise model as well as some of the site design and equipment considerations that go into a Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
For more information about Essenburg’s company, visit www.tommys-express.com.
Be sure to like and comment on this episode!
Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.