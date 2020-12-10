Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 48: Understanding Ceramic Coatings

 

on

Sponsored by Cleaning Systems Inc. – Lustra

This episode of Wash Talk is sponsored by Cleaning Systems, Inc – Lustra®.CSI-Lustra is a customer-driven provider of value-added solutions through chemistry and application systems to those in need of vehicle cleaning and protection services.

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Joe Labeots, research scientist at CSI-Lustra, to discuss carwash chemistry, with a particular focus on protectants, including ceramic coatings.

For instance, Labeots explains what makes ceramic coatings different from other protectants and what has made them so popular.

For more information about Labeots’ company, visit www.cleaningsystemsinc.com.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

on

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 48: Understanding Ceramic Coatings

