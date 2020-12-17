Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 49: Previewing the 2021 Women in Carwash Event

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Brenda Johnstone, owner and publisher of Convenience and Carwash Canada, to discuss what seminars and networking activities attendees can expect at the upcoming 2021 Women in Carwash event.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This year’s event will be virtual and take place over Zoom from Jan. 18-20, 2021.

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.womenincarwash.com.

For more information about Johnstone’s company, visit www.convenienceandcarwash.com.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 44: Causes and Treatments for Micro Scratches

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 43: Previewing the Top 50 List

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 42: Detailing during a Pandemic

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 41: Customer Service and Outreach Practices for Self-serves

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 49: Previewing the 2021 Women in Carwash Event

on

Wash Talk Ep. 48: Understanding Ceramic Coatings

on

Wash Talk Ep. 47: Success Tips from Tommy’s Express Car Wash

on

Wash Talk Ep. 46: A Brief History of American Carwashing
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 49: Previewing the 2021 Women in Carwash Event

Carwash News: SCWA announces 2021 convention date change

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash to divest its Mister Oil Change Express locations

Conveyors and Tunnels: Profile: Auto Spa Express

Carwash News: GO Car Wash opens new location, acquires Shine On Car Wash, hires new executives

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect