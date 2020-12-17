Wash Talk Ep. 49: Previewing the 2021 Women in Carwash Event

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Brenda Johnstone, owner and publisher of Convenience and Carwash Canada, to discuss what seminars and networking activities attendees can expect at the upcoming 2021 Women in Carwash event.

This year’s event will be virtual and take place over Zoom from Jan. 18-20, 2021.

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.womenincarwash.com.

For more information about Johnstone’s company, visit www.convenienceandcarwash.com.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.