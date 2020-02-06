Connect with us
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 5: Standardizing operations with online training

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Steve Gaudreau of Brink Results LLC, to discuss the ins and outs of online training.

Gaudreau not only explains what online training is but also how it can help keep your operations standardized, leading to more success.

For more information about his company, visit www.brinkresults.com.

Listen here or subscribe to "Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast" on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

