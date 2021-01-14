Wash Talk Ep. 51: Leadership Series — Choosing Between Two Equally Qualified Job Candidates

This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our special Leadership Series, where we return to some of our past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.

Our last Leadership Series podcast was episode 35, which talked about how to encourage creative thinking in the workplace.

Today’s topic, however, is: How do you choose between two equally qualified job candidates?

For most of our guests, the intangible qualities of the candidates’ demeanors and personalities are the driving factors.

The following guests offered opinions on the topic:

