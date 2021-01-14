Wash Talk Ep. 51: Leadership Series — Choosing Between Two Equally Qualified Job Candidates

This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our special Leadership Series, where we return to some of our past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.
Our last Leadership Series podcast was episode 35, which talked about how to encourage creative thinking in the workplace.
Today’s topic, however, is: How do you choose between two equally qualified job candidates?
For most of our guests, the intangible qualities of the candidates’ demeanors and personalities are the driving factors.
The following guests offered opinions on the topic:
- Vaughn Mead, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash
- Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash Carwashes
- Brian Krusz, chief people officer and managing partner of Sgt. Clean’s Car Wash
- Ben DuGoff, operator of College Park Car Wash
- Ryan Essenburg, president, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Tommy Car Wash Systems
- Joe Labeots, research scientist at CSI-Lustra
- Brenda Johnstone, owner and publisher of Convenience and Carwash Canada
Be sure to like and comment on this episode!
Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.