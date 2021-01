On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Bud Abraham, a detailing industry veteran, to discuss best practices for creating detailing prices and selling packages.

Click Here to Read More

If you’d like to consult Abraham, reach out to him at [email protected].

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.