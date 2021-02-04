Wash Talk Ep. 54: Undercarriage Washes and Rust Prevention

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Undercarriage washes and rust prevention,” by freelance contributor Mark Martin, which was featured in the January 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses winter underbody care.

Click Here to Read More

In this article, Martin spoke with industry experts:

Dan Kramer, technical director with Stone Soap Co. Inc.

Jaimie Sokolski, sales manager with Mosmatic Corp.

Sean McBride, director of key accounts with Cleaning Systems Inc.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.