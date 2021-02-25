Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 57: Executive Series 1.2 – The Top 5: Driven Brands

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Gabe Mendoza, president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America, discusses what he believes has led the company to its current level of success. 

In particular, Mendoza discusses the acquisition Driven Brands made of International Car Wash Group (ICWG) last year and how the new partnership will benefit the carwash brand.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

