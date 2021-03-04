 Wash Talk Ep. 58: 49 Marketing Tricks to Boost Your Business | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Wash Talk Ep. 58: 49 Marketing Tricks to Boost Your Business

Wash Talk Ep. 57: Executive Series 1.2 – The Top 5: Driven Brands

Wash Talk Ep. 56: Un-risky Business

Wash Talk Ep. 55: Executive Series 1.1 – The Top 5: Mister Car Wash
Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 58: 49 Marketing Tricks to Boost Your Business

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “49 marketing tricks to boost your business,” by former Managing Editor Phillip Lawless, which was featured in the September 2014 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses various ways you can pull customers on-site.

As it’s already been over six years since this article came out, certain trends in the industry to have changed. While much of the information in the article remains pertinent, for this podcast, we’ve updated a few of the tricks to match the trends of the new decade.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

