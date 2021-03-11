 Wash Talk Ep. 59: Executive Series 1.3 – The Top 5: ZIPS Car Wash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 59: Executive Series 1.3 – The Top 5: ZIPS Car Wash

on

Wash Talk Ep. 58: 49 Marketing Tricks to Boost Your Business

on

Wash Talk Ep. 57: Executive Series 1.2 – The Top 5: Driven Brands

on

Wash Talk Ep. 56: Un-risky Business
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace

What It Means to Be German-Engineered Video
play

What It Means to Be German-Engineered

Current Digital Issue

March 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 59: Executive Series 1.3 – The Top 5: ZIPS Car Wash

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Gene Dinkens, president of ZIPS Car Wash, to discuss what he believes has led the company to its current level of success. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In particular, Dinkens credits Founder and CEO Brett Overman’s well-laid acquisition foundation as what has put the company on its current path.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Also, be sure to check out the previous episode of our Executive Series:

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 54: Undercarriage Washes and Rust Prevention

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 53: Tips for Setting Detailing Prices

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 52: Analyzing the 2020 Top 50 List

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 51: Leadership Series — Choosing Between Two Equally Qualified Job Candidates

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing