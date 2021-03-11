Wash Talk Ep. 59: Executive Series 1.3 – The Top 5: ZIPS Car Wash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Gene Dinkens, president of ZIPS Car Wash, to discuss what he believes has led the company to its current level of success.

In particular, Dinkens credits Founder and CEO Brett Overman’s well-laid acquisition foundation as what has put the company on its current path.

