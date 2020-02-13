Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 6: Analyzing the 2019 Top 50 List

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Analyzing the 2019 Top 50 List” by Meagan Kusek that was featured in our November 2019 issue. The article discusses how the face of the Top 50 has changed over the last decade and what it means for the industry as a whole going into 2020.

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

  • Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash
  • Jeff Pavone, principal and partner at Commercial Plus LLC and CP Capital Advisory Services
  • Paul Fazio, CEO of SONNY’S The CarWash Factory
  • David Begin, host of “The How of Carwashing” podcast, a past president of the International Carwash Association and former owner of Wild Blue Carwash.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Wash Talk Ep. 6: Analyzing the 2019 Top 50 List

