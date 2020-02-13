Wash Talk Ep. 6: Analyzing the 2019 Top 50 List

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Analyzing the 2019 Top 50 List” by Meagan Kusek that was featured in our November 2019 issue. The article discusses how the face of the Top 50 has changed over the last decade and what it means for the industry as a whole going into 2020.

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash

Jeff Pavone, principal and partner at Commercial Plus LLC and CP Capital Advisory Services

Paul Fazio, CEO of SONNY’S The CarWash Factory

David Begin, host of “The How of Carwashing” podcast, a past president of the International Carwash Association and former owner of Wild Blue Carwash.

