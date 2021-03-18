Wash Talk Ep. 60: Equipment Money Matters

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Equipment money matters,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the January 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses options for financing carwash equipment.

Click Here to Read More

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following expert:

Michael Ford, managing director of Coast Commercial Credit.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.