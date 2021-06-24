 Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

on

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

on

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated? Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

Current Digital Issue

June 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

This audio reading of “Door repair vs. replacement” discusses what factors to consider when needing to maintain your carwash doors.

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, discusses some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

This audio reading of “Self-serve technologies update” discusses new equipment and trends for self-serve carwashes.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Door repair vs. replacement” by Associate Publisher ­– Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the April 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses what factors to consider when deciding whether to repair or replace your carwash doors. In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

Advertisement
  • Kevin Baumgartner, president of American Garage Door Supply Inc.
  • Sabrina Shrack, sales representative and installation coordinator for Airlift Doors Inc.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 68: Brighten up Sales with Headlight Restoration

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 67: FAQs about Selling and Buying Carwashes

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing