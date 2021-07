On this episode of Wash Talk, we speak with Bruce Kratofil, audience insights manager for Babcox Media, who helped us develop the third edition of our Professional Carwashing Industry Report.

Kratofil goes over some of the statistics and what you can expect to learn after purchasing the report, which you can do here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.