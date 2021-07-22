 Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH
Podcasts

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Explaining chemical pH” by freelance contributor Phil Ashland, which was featured in the May 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses proper titration for your carwash chemicals. In this article, Ashland spoke with the following experts:

  • Dan Kramer, technical director of Stone Soap Co. Inc.
  • Scott Ware, chief chemist with Warsaw Chemical.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

